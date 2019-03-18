Insider Selling: QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) CEO Sells $104,959.80 in Stock

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) CEO John H. Anderson sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $104,959.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,285 shares in the company, valued at $146,547. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $34.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $540.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $49.60.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $54.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.73 million. QCR had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 11.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. QCR’s payout ratio is 7.79%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QCRH shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of QCR in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 324.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

