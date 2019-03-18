Insider Selling: QuinStreet Inc (QNST) CEO Sells $424,450.00 in Stock

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $424,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,281,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $13.48 on Monday. QuinStreet Inc has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The company has a market cap of $671.40 million, a PE ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

QNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

