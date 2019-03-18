Insider Selling: Raytheon (RTN) VP Sells 9,656 Shares of Stock

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) VP Anthony F. O’brien sold 9,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $1,748,315.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,360.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of RTN traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $180.23. 1,742,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $144.27 and a 12-month high of $229.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.04. Raytheon had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RTN shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Raytheon from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Raytheon in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Raytheon from $239.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTN. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

