Insider Selling: Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) CFO Kathy Yi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kathy Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Kathy Yi sold 5,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 15th, Kathy Yi sold 5,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $55,200.00.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $9.80. 741,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.83. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SGMO shares. Wedbush set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 459.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,239,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,573 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 53,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation.

