Insider Selling: Tricida Inc (TCDA) Insider Sells $337,484.94 in Stock

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) insider Claire Lockey sold 13,494 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $337,484.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Claire Lockey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 2nd, Claire Lockey sold 684 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $16,135.56.

On Wednesday, December 26th, Claire Lockey sold 10,000 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $250,600.00.

TCDA stock opened at $24.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68. Tricida Inc has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $40.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tricida by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,600,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,743,000 after purchasing an additional 595,476 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in Tricida during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,317,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tricida during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tricida by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 686,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after purchasing an additional 102,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VHCP Management III LLC acquired a new position in Tricida during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer drug that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

