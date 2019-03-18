Insider Selling: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Director Sells $742,432.70 in Stock

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.39, for a total transaction of $742,432.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,400,921.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE UNH opened at $251.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $212.49 and a twelve month high of $287.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.01 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,678,706 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,414,679,000 after purchasing an additional 644,872 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $637,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,343,175,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. ValuEngine lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.80.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

