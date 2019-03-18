Insider Selling: Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRCA) Major Shareholder Sells 11,626 Shares of Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) major shareholder Matt Davidson sold 11,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $142,534.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Matt Davidson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Matt Davidson sold 25,045 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $289,269.75.

On Friday, March 8th, Matt Davidson sold 20,558 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $240,939.76.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Matt Davidson sold 25,830 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $321,841.80.

On Thursday, February 28th, Matt Davidson sold 14,305 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $161,074.30.

On Monday, February 25th, Matt Davidson sold 13,071 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $144,434.55.

On Wednesday, February 20th, Matt Davidson sold 13,544 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $153,453.52.

On Thursday, February 14th, Matt Davidson sold 13,191 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $163,040.76.

On Monday, February 11th, Matt Davidson sold 13,057 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $176,661.21.

On Wednesday, February 6th, Matt Davidson sold 15,859 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $205,056.87.

On Friday, February 1st, Matt Davidson sold 10,298 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $123,061.10.

VRCA traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.30. 82,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.49 million and a P/E ratio of -8.72. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $23.29.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 327,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 112,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 950.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 292,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 264,651 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 950.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 292,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 264,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Verrica Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790.

