Insider Selling: Xylem Inc (XYL) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Director Steven R. Loranger sold 10,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $769,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,020.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $1.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.33. 644,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,908. Xylem Inc has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. Xylem had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Xylem by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Independent Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Xylem by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

