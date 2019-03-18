Integumen (SKIN) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Integumen PLC (LON:SKIN) were down 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.34 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.44 ($0.03). Approximately 878,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,999% from the average daily volume of 41,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.49 ($0.03).

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53.

Integumen Company Profile (LON:SKIN)

Integumen Plc, a personal health care company, develops and commercializes a range of products for oral, skin, and wound care markets. The company develops TS1, a disposable tongue vacuum cleaner for professional use in the dental surgery, a tongue gel, and a handle, which turns the tongue vacuum cleaner into a tongue scraper for home use.

