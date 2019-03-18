Intel Co. (INTC) Stake Decreased by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,112 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 375.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,533 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in Intel by 429.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,645 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $26,588.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,274 shares in the company, valued at $424,704.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $622,254.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,469. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel stock opened at $54.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Intel Co. (INTC) Stake Decreased by JGP Wealth Management LLC” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/intel-co-intc-stake-decreased-by-jgp-wealth-management-llc.html.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.