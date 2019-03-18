Intellectus Partners LLC Invests $390,000 in GrubHub Inc (GRUB) Stock

Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC lifted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $108.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrubHub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.82.

In other news, CTO Maria Belousova sold 2,753 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $220,487.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 857 shares in the company, valued at $68,637.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,050 shares of company stock valued at $550,668. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GRUB traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.59. 197,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,363. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 62.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.26. GrubHub Inc has a 52-week low of $66.62 and a 52-week high of $149.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $287.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.43 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

GrubHub Company Profile

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

