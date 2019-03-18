International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na decreased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,980,000 after acquiring an additional 130,842 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $598,000. Fort L.P. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 365.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,325,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 172,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.53 per share, for a total transaction of $22,158,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,198,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,577,806.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,002,910 shares of company stock worth $131,473,615 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IFF opened at $124.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.61. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a fifty-two week low of $122.11 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.48%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

