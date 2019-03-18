Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (IDXG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Interpace Diagnostics Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Interpace Diagnostics Group reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interpace Diagnostics Group will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDXG. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Interpace Diagnostics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 89,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 13,846 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in the third quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 339,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 37,506 shares during the last quarter. 16.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDXG stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.93. 307,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,817. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.60. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78.

Interpace Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc is an bioinformatics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of molecular diagnostic test and pathology services. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment; ThyGenX and PathFinderTG which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy; and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay.

