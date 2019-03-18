Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (BSAE)

Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSAE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0887 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSAE traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $25.20. 1,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,016. Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $25.33.

