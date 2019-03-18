Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1143 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

BSJO stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.80. The company had a trading volume of 14,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,585. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $25.24.

