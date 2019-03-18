Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0626 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $19.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,118. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.58 and a 52-week high of $19.55.
