Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0596 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ PYZ traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.21. 4,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,751. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.09 and a fifty-two week high of $72.79.

