Invesco Emerging Markets Debt Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0751 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco Emerging Markets Debt Defensive ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

NYSEARCA:IEMD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.16. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233. Invesco Emerging Markets Debt Defensive ETF has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/invesco-emerging-markets-debt-defensive-etf-iemd-increases-dividend-to-0-08-per-share.html.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Debt Defensive ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Debt Defensive ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.