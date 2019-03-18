Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (PSMG)

Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0481 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Shares of BATS:PSMG traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,448 shares. Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

