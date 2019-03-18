Invesco MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Country Weight ETF (EWEM) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Country Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1669 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

NYSEARCA:EWEM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.29. 6,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670. Invesco MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Country Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $36.28.

