Invesco Multi-Factor Core Fixed Income ETF (IMFC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Invesco Multi-Factor Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IMFC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0699 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco Multi-Factor Core Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
NYSEARCA IMFC traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $25.33. Invesco Multi-Factor Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38.
Further Reading: Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Multi-Factor Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Multi-Factor Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.