Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.
NYSEARCA:EQAL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.14. 65,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,778. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $33.73.
