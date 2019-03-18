Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

NYSEARCA:EQAL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.14. 65,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,778. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $33.73.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/invesco-russell-1000-equal-weight-etf-eqal-announces-0-07-quarterly-dividend.html.

