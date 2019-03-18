Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.2475 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.08. 13,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,126. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $46.04.

