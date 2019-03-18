Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) to Issue $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.3855 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,644. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $70.64.

