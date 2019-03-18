Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (EEMO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0489 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

NYSEARCA:EEMO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $21.77.

