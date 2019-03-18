Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (PSCD)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0511 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 14.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of PSCD stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $60.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,147. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $51.78 and a 12 month high of $72.14.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

