Invesco Strategic US Small Company ETF (IUSS) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Strategic US Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSS) announced an annual dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0308 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.
Shares of NYSEARCA IUSS remained flat at $$23.02 during trading on Monday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897. Invesco Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $25.24.
