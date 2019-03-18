Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) Holdings Trimmed by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSY. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $626,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,054,000 after buying an additional 194,056 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in a report on Monday, December 17th.

NYSEARCA:GSY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.18. The stock had a trading volume of 159,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,693. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $50.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were paid a $0.0893 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) Holdings Trimmed by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/invesco-ultra-short-duration-etf-gsy-holdings-trimmed-by-wealthcare-advisory-partners-llc.html.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.