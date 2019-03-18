Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0685 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

VRIG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,439. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $25.29.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/invesco-variable-rate-investment-grade-etf-vrig-declares-monthly-dividend-of-0-07.html.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.