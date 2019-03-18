Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0685 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.
VRIG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,439. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $25.29.
