Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Helen of Troy (HELE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Helen of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE):

3/16/2019 – Helen of Troy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/6/2019 – Helen of Troy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/1/2019 – Helen of Troy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Helen of Troy's shares have declined in the past three months. The company trimmed fiscal 2019 view due to adverse impacts from pricing actions as well as decelerated growth in China’s e-commerce. We note that the ongoing trade tensions are adversely impacting the company’s performance. Moreover, the Beauty segment has been sluggish and is expected to continue declining in fiscal 2019. On the flip side, Helen of Troy is delivering strong top-line performance, courtesy of focus on Leadership Brands as well as robust online sales and core business advancements. Such factors have boosted sales during the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Management is on track with investments in marketing and e-commerce strategies for Leadership Brands, which rose 4.9% in the third quarter. Further, the company is progressing with the Project Refuel program.”

2/27/2019 – Helen of Troy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/13/2019 – Helen of Troy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of HELE traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.87. 288,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.01. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $145.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,197,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,416,000 after purchasing an additional 137,467 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,232,000 after purchasing an additional 16,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,369,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,232,000 after purchasing an additional 16,942 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,165,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 766,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

