Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Babcock International Group (BAB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Babcock International Group (LON: BAB) in the last few weeks:

3/14/2019 – Babcock International Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

3/4/2019 – Babcock International Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

2/26/2019 – Babcock International Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/26/2019 – Babcock International Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

2/26/2019 – Babcock International Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/5/2019 – Babcock International Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 780 ($10.19) price target on the stock.

1/22/2019 – Babcock International Group was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating. They now have a GBX 578 ($7.55) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 540 ($7.06).

1/21/2019 – Babcock International Group had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 860 ($11.24). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2019 – Babcock International Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

LON BAB opened at GBX 546 ($7.13) on Monday. Babcock International Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 471.90 ($6.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 868 ($11.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 11.49.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

