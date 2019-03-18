Investors Buy Shares of Bunge (BG) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $42.29 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $12.08 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $30.21 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Bunge had the 23rd highest net in-flow for the day. Bunge traded down ($0.64) for the day and closed at $52.22

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bunge from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bunge in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Bunge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bunge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bunge had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Ltd will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 73.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Bunge by 15.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bunge by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bunge by 753.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after acquiring an additional 477,370 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Bunge by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Bunge by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 16,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bunge (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

