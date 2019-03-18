Investors Sell Shares of CVS Health (CVS) on Strength (CVS)

Investors sold shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $134.83 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $193.32 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $58.49 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, CVS Health had the 29th highest net out-flow for the day. CVS Health traded up $1.07 for the day and closed at $56.67

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Barclays began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.18.

The stock has a market cap of $70.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $54.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

In other news, Director C David Brown II bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.18 per share, with a total value of $531,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,685.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry J. Merlo sold 166,368 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $11,486,046.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,283,676.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 23,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,896 and have sold 412,039 shares valued at $27,326,012. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookmont Capital Management raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 5,184 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Company Profile (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

