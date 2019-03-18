Investors Sell Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) on Strength (EMB)

Traders sold shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $30.61 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $213.78 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $183.17 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF had the 7th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF traded up $0.10 for the day and closed at $109.14

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.4426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMB. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $16,690,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $13,405,000.

About iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

