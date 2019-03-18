Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV) Shares Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,407,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 37,871 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.70% of Iqvia worth $163,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 36,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 111,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,979,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 14.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,392,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $180,673,000 after purchasing an additional 177,638 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the third quarter valued at approximately $579,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iqvia stock opened at $141.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $91.57 and a 1-year high of $144.77.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Iqvia had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 4,044,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $569,462,784.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $499,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,075,345 shares of company stock worth $573,760,078 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on Iqvia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Iqvia from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Iqvia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.13.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

