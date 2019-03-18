Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,303,112 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the February 15th total of 28,341,615 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,889,241 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $304,148.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,468,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,515,798 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 565.3% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Iron Mountain by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 366,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 263,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 51,096 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $34.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.69. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $37.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.611 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 106.09%.

IRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price objective on Iron Mountain to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

