iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) Position Increased by Avalon Advisors LLC

Avalon Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Avalon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. WEALTHFRONT Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp now owns 14,326,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,656 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,177,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173,840 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,153,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,808 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,628,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,667,000 after purchasing an additional 284,555 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,371,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,965,000 after purchasing an additional 386,412 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $51.92 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.35 and a 1-year high of $59.93.

