iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Stake Lessened by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,150 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $77.97 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $90.56.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

