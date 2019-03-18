iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,130,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,333.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,253,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,227,000 after buying an additional 1,166,159 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,072,000. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,966,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,785,000.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $88.34 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

