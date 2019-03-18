Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 855.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,012,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,185,120 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 32.78% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $1,133,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 183.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF alerts:

ACWX stock opened at $46.47 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 52 week low of $40.51 and a 52 week high of $50.96.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (ACWX) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/ishares-msci-acwi-ex-us-etf-acwx-shares-bought-by-bank-of-america-corp-de.html.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.