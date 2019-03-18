iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Holdings Trimmed by Hanson McClain Inc.

Hanson McClain Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,212,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,127,115,000 after acquiring an additional 280,583 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 49,106,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,338,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,166 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,255,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,041,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,574,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $718,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,405 shares during the period.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $65.22 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $72.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

