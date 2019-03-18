iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) Holdings Trimmed by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

IWF stock opened at $149.99 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $157.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

