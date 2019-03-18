Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $124.75. 154,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,595. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $104.07 and a one year high of $129.82.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) Holdings Boosted by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/ishares-russell-1000-value-etf-iwd-holdings-boosted-by-northern-oak-wealth-management-inc.html.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.