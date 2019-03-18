iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Position Trimmed by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

IWM opened at $154.76 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $125.81 and a 52-week high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

