iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) Position Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 425.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,195 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $53.77 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $56.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

