iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) Stake Lowered by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of IVE opened at $113.69 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $94.72 and a one year high of $118.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

