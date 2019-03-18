iShares US Technology ETF (IYW) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,833,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 236,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,809,000 after buying an additional 147,319 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $980,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 247.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,202,000 after buying an additional 32,076 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,103,000.

IYW stock opened at $189.47 on Monday. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.42 and a fifty-two week high of $196.97.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

