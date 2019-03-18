Issachar Ohana Sells 6,670 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (CEVA) Stock

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $186,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,616 shares in the company, valued at $969,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $28.52 on Monday. CEVA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $616.67 million, a PE ratio of 259.27 and a beta of 1.75.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded CEVA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of CEVA in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Northland Securities downgraded CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on CEVA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CEVA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CEVA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after buying an additional 13,401 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CEVA by 1,606.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 112,170 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in CEVA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CEVA by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 13,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for imaging, computer vision, deep learning, sound, voice, and audio processing; and long range wireless technologies for LTE/5G baseband processing in IoT, handsets, and infrastructure, as well as short range wireless platforms for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

