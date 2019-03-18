ITT Inc (ITT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.57.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on shares of ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 24th. UBS Group raised shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 3rd.

Get ITT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. ITT has a 52 week low of $44.89 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.64.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. ITT had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ITT will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of ITT by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and technology. Its activities include manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, Interconnect Solutions, and Control Technologies.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.