J D Wetherspoon’s (JDW) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 15.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,310 ($17.12) to GBX 1,475 ($19.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,225 ($16.01) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($15.94) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,258.89 ($16.45).

Shares of JDW stock opened at GBX 1,307.67 ($17.09) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.07. J D Wetherspoon has a 52 week low of GBX 1,051 ($13.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,341 ($17.52).

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

